Now, up to 7 year jail term for groundwater law breakers in UP

Commercial, industrial, infrastructural and bulk users of the ground water, who violate the provisions of UP Ground Water (Management and Regulation) Act, 2019 may be imprisoned for up to seven years along with a Rs 20 lakh fine as well.

The legislative assembly on Friday passed ‘Uttar Pradesh Ground Water (Management and Regulation) Bill, 2019, which was tabled by Irrigation minister Dharampal Singh. Singh said the state government decided to bring the law to protect, conserve, control and regulate ground water. The law would ensure sustainable management of ground water, both qualitatively and quantitatively, especially in stressed rural and urban areas, he said.

Singh said groundwater was the single most important source of water for domestic, agricultural and industrial uses. “It is the backbone of drinking water, food and livelihood in rural and urban areas. It has been brought to the notice of the government that uncontrolled and rapid extraction of ground water has resulted in alarming depletion of ground water level and ground water reservoirs in several areas of the state. The number of critical blocks has increased from 20 in 2000 to 172 in 2019,” he said.

Leader of the BSP legislature party Lalji Verma and SP MLA Ujjwal Raman Singh said the state government should withdraw imprisonment clause for the offences and instead a penalty should be slapped on the offenders.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 16:00 IST