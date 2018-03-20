Now, Vedic Maths, an optional subject for UP Board students

Students of class 9 to 12 of UP Board will have a chance to learn the ancient Indian mathematics from the new academic session.

A proposal for the same had been forwarded to the state government recently, approval for which was received at Board’s headquarters in Allahabad on Monday.

According to Board authorities ‘Vedic Mathematics’ will be an optional subject. There will be no exam for it. The syllabus and text book has also been finalised. The book titled ‘Bharat Ka Paramparagat Ganit Gyan’ will be sent for printing soon.

Confirming the move, UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava said, syllabus of Vedic Mathematics has been finalised and the approval of state government for introducing the new subject has also been received today.

“The subject will apprise the students about the life and contributions of legendary Indian mathematicians Aryabhatta and Varahamihira including the invention of zero and how Indian traditional mathematics contributed in the progress of different branches of mathematics including algebra, geometry, trigonometry, etc. The subject will also teach traditional methods of counting, subtraction, multiplication and division,” she said.

As per the Board secretary, the subject will make students familiar with traditional Indian mathematics and its contribution to modern day science.

She said, the board was trying to include the same in 2018-19 academic session scheduled to commence from April 1, 2018 for class 9 and 11 after which the same would be made available for all the four classes from next academic session.

Experts of UP Board believe that the Vedic Mathematics will also enable students to prepare well for competitive exams including engineering and other entrance tests.