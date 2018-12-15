Old Ayodhya temples get demolition notice

The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have expressed reservations over the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation’s decision to demolish temples that are in a dilapidated condition.

The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has served demolition notices to 138 dilapidated buildings, including temples that are around 500 to 600 years old.

Ayodhya mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay said, “We have issued notices to demolish 138 buildings that are in a dilapidated condition. Many of these buildings have historic temples. We will request the state government to restore these temples.”

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, said, “We have requested the authorities not to demolish the historic temples. Some of them are very old and must be restored.”

Demanding restoration of the temples, the VHP’s regional spokesperson, said: “When Gulab Badi and Bahu Begum Ka Maqbara can be preserved in Ayodhya, why cannot we restore historic temples?”

Owing to a dearth of funds, a large number of temples in Ayodhya have turned into dilapidated structures and are on the verge of collapse. Almost every lane and by-lane in the pilgrim town has a temple, some dating back to 500 years.

The 500-year old Chaturbhuj Mandir at Naya Ghat figures on the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation’s list of dilapidated buildings marked for demolition.

Mahant Balramdas of the Chaturbhuj temple said, “We do not have funds to carry out renovation of temples. Owing to a lack of maintenance work, this historic temple has turned into a dilapidated structure. The government must provide funds or ask the Archaeological Survey of India to restore the temple, instead of demolishing it.”

Sri Ram Niwas, Choti Kutiya, Ramayan Bhawan, Betiya Mandir, Hanuman Mandir and Shesh Mahal temples are also on the demolition list.

DISPUTE BETWEEN LANDLORDS, TENANTS

Many temples and buildings are under tenancy for several decades. Tenants of these buildings never carried out repair work and the structures became dilapidated, some locals say.

These locals say many buildings that have historic temples cannot be renovated due to a dispute between landlords and tenants

Every second house in Ayodhya has a temple and most of them are historic, they add.

Owners of such temples and buildings have also written a letter to the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation, requesting them to demolish their structures. These buildings also figure on the civic body’s list, the locals claim.

ADMINISTRATION TAKING NO CHANCES

Around two years ago, the roof of the Panchyati Yadav mandir in Ayodhya collapsed during the Hindu holy month of Shravan, killing two pilgrims and injuring 10 others. After this mishap, the Ayodhya administration prepared a list of dilapidated temples and buildings. Every Shravan, when pilgrims arrive in Ayodhya in large numbers, the local administration displays a notice on all such temples and buildings, warning pilgrims against staying there.

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 10:19 IST