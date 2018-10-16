On ventilator for 40 hrs, Lucknow’s KGMU doctor succumbs to suspected poisoning

A King George’s Medical University resident doctor, who was admitted to the trauma centre as a case of poisoning on Saturday night, died on Monday afternoon.

“Despite efforts we could not save Dr Manisha,” said KGMU spokesperson Dr Santosh Kumar. Manisha remained on ventilator for over 40 hours.

Thirty-year-old Manisha (she goes by one name), a JR-III posted in the department of gynaecology, was found in an unconscious state in her hostel room on Saturday evening.

The deceased, a resident of Kanpur, was first spotted by Dr Udham Singh, a senior resident in the department of trauma surgery at around 8 pm when he went to her room half-an-hour after they had telephonic conversation. Dr Singh said he reached the room after he got a call from Manisha. “She (Manisha) told me over the telephone she was not well but as I was taking round in the ward, I reached her room about half-an-hour after the call and saw her in the room with an injection vial that is used to relax respiratory system/muscle during operations,” said Dr Singh.

“I immediately sought help from the next door resident doctor whose husband is an anaesthetist and he conducted cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR). When we reached the trauma centre, CPR was done again and her heart was revived after which she was put on ventilator.”

Since then Manisha was on life support at the trauma centre. Her relatives reached some hours after she was hospitalised.

Manisha’s sister Deepa Sharma however lodged an FIR with the Wajirganj police on Sunday accusing Dr Udham Singh of abetment to suicide.

In the FIR , filed under Section 306, abettment of suicide, Deepa said that the call informing her about Manisha’s condition was first made by Dr Singh. However, Dr Singh said when he reached the room, it was not locked.

Senior KGMU doctors, including those from the department of gynaecology, visited the trauma centre but all were tight-lipped over the reasons behind the incident.

