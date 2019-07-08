‘Papa, you have grown old’

Reunited with father after 14 years of caged life as a bonded labourer, the Jharkhand girl rescued on Friday toldher father that he had grown old. She also asked whether or not her mother was alive and choked with emotion.

Her father Habi Lugun, 56, of Simko village of West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, said, “I was exhausted but there was a thought in my mind that I would find my daughter one day. She recognised me immediately while it took me a few second to believe that I was actually seeing my daughter.”

Recalling 2005 when she was allegedly trafficked , the girl said, “I do not remember the month or date. We were brought and asked to work in different houses. I was told that I would get Rs. 3000 to Rs. 4000 in the beginning and later the wages would increase. But I was not paid anything.”

“I always wanted to go back to my parents. But they (family with which she was working) said they did not have any address,” she said while narrating her ordeal. Eldest among five siblings, the girl asked her father whether her mother was alive . Lugun, who immediately informed his wife about the development, said the girl would meet her two siblings for the first time.

Rescued girl ( Dheeraj Dhawan/HT Photo )

Atowa Marki, 52, of Bandu village of West Singhbhum, father of the girl rescued today, said “Rescue of Habi’s daughter revives my hopes. My daughter could not recognize me at first sight. Perhaps I have grown old.” However, he was in a jubilant mood on seeing his daughter after over a decade. “This is something unimaginable,” said this father of five children, who was planning to call his wife.

The girl rescued on Saturday, who was undergoing counselling, said, “Ihad lost all hopes to see my parents again. I want to see my mother as soon as possible.”

Bother Lugun and Marki visited Delhi four times in the past 14 years and this was the fifth visit. “We did not have resources. We called the consultancy guy several times, who kept giving assurances. He had addresses of New Delhi in his records which were incorrect,” said Lugun.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 15:43 IST