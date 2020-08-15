e-paper
Lucknow / Parts of Uttar Pradesh receive light to moderate rains

Parts of Uttar Pradesh receive light to moderate rains

lucknow Updated: Aug 15, 2020 15:19 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Lucknow
Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over the state on Sunday, the weather department said.
Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over the state on Sunday, the weather department said.
         

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers occurred at a few places over eastern Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over the western part of the state over the last 24 hours, the Meteorological Department here said on Saturday.

Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over the state on Sunday, the weather department said.

Rain or thundershowers are very likely at many places over the state on Monday, it said.

