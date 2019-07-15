Prayagraj’s ex-deputy mayor granddaughter alleges threat from kin to herself, husband

The granddaughter of former deputy mayor of Prayagraj, Murarlilal Agarwal, has claimed threat from her family after she married a man of her choice. Agarwal, however, has refuted the charge.

Deeksha Agarwal and her husband Rituraj Singh Rajput of Kolar area in Bhopal released a video claiming to have married with mutual consent and alleging that they were under threat from Deeksha’s family.

Speaking to media persons in this connection, Murarilal Agarwal said, “Deeksha left home on July 5 and failed to return. The family later came to know that she had married a youth in Bhopal. It was Deeksha’s decision and we have no objection to her marriage to Rituraj.”

“Other members of the family and I went to meet Deeksha in Bhopa to giver our blessings to the couple but her in-laws did not allow us to meet her. We have not issued any threat to Deeksha, her husband or her in-laws and she has made the allegations under pressure of her husband and in-laws”, Agarwal claimed.

In the video that has been widely shared on social media, Deeksha requested her father Pawan Agarwal, her grandfather and uncle to stop harassing her with the help of police and using their political clout. She also said her family members should be held responsible if any harm was done to her, her husband or in-laws.

