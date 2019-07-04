Priyanka Gandhi targets Yogi government over law and order situation in UP

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday targeted the Yogi Adityanath government for the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

“UP government’s leaders may give any reply to my tweet on rising crime. But there is an old saying, haath kangan ko aarsi kya, padhe likhe ko faarsi kya ( seeing is believing). In UP criminals are having a field day and people are asking why so?” said Priyanka in a tweet in Hindi.

Priyanka enclosed a clipping of a news story on how some goons fired at a police sub inspector to get a dreaded criminal freed.

उप्र सरकार के नेता प्रदेश में लगातार बढ़ते अपराध पर मेरे ट्वीट का कुछ भी झूठ मूठ जवाब दे दें, मगर पुरानी कहावत है ‘हाथ कंगन को आरसी क्या, पढ़े लिखे को फ़ारसी क्या’।



उत्तर प्रदेश में अपराधियों के कारनामे चरम पर हैं और जनता पूछ रही है कि ऐसा क्यों?https://t.co/VlDuEWMVFo — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 3, 2019

As her teams visit various districts to take feedback about the ground situation and re-build the party organisation for 2022 assembly elections, Priyanka has stepped up campaign on social media and is catching attention in the political circles.

She herself is expected to tour different districts to feel the pulse of people in coming weeks.

“Yes, her tweets are being keenly watched and helping in energising the cadres. Various teams are already visiting districts to build party organisation for 2022 polls. We hope she will soon begin her tours to directly connect with the people of state in coming days,” said UP Congress coordinator Peeyush Mishra.

UP BJP has, however, reacted strongly to her tweets. “Priyanka ji should stop tweeting and focus on ground level realties.

She has been making baseless allegations to discredit Yogi Adityanath government. We had thought the Congress defeat will make her wiser. She should look within rather than find excuses. It’s apparent that she hasn’t learnt her lessons still,” said UP BJP spokesman Chandra Mohan.

In another tweet last week, Priyanka had said, “Criminals are moving scot-free in UP. The incidents of crime are taking place one after the other. UP government however has remained indifferent. Has the UP government surrendered before the criminals?”

Replying to her tweet, the state police had said, “Visible policing, strong monitoring, effective action against hardened criminals and public interaction has enabled us to win the confidence of people. Crime under all major heads is down by 20-35 percent. We are committed to safety and security of citizens of the state.”

Priyanka has also targeted Yogi government for its failure to provide power connections to 18 lakh people despite claims of giving power connections to all in Lok Sabha polls.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 10:16 IST