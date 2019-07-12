Priyanka Gandhi Vadra targets UP government over youth’s suicide

Congress general secretary for East UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra continues to target Uttar Pradesh government on Twitter, using the social media platform to slam the Bharatiya Janata Party as well.

On Thursday, Priyanka tagged a report about a youth committing suicide after being fleeced by employees of the state’s power department of the money he had kept for his sister’s treatment.

“There are several like him in UP who are similarly harassed and fleeced. There is none to listen to them. The news (of youth’s suicide) has upset me. Where is BJP sleeping?” she asked in her Twitter post.

उत्तर प्रदेश में नीरज जैसे तमाम नागरिक परेशान हैं। उनसे हर बात पर पैसे वसूले जा रहे हैं और उनकी कोई सुनने वाला नहीं है।



इस खबर से दिल परेशान हो उठा। भाजपा सरकार आखिर कहाँ सो रही है?https://t.co/BnpHomZNNj — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 11, 2019

Priyanka had a few days back targeted the UP government on Twitter after BJP MP from Etawah Ramashankar Katheria and his security men were booked for the alleged assault on toll plaza employees in Agra.

“After winning elections, the BJP leaders were supposed to work for the people. However, they are assaulting government employees instead. While some are making news for bat attack, others attack and fire when asked to pay toll tax,” Priyanka had tweeted.

“Is there any possibility of strict action on them,” Priyanka asked in her tweet in Hindi.

Before that she had targeted the UP government for the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

“UP government’s leaders may give any reply to my tweet on rising crime. But there is an old saying, haath kangan ko aarsi kya, padhe likhe ko faarsi kya (seeing is believing). In UP, criminals are having a field day and people are asking why so?” she had tweeted earlier enclosing a clipping of a news story on how some goons fired at a police sub inspector to get a dreaded criminal freed.

In yet another tweet, Priyanka had said, “Criminals are moving scot-free in UP. Incidents of crime are taking place one after the other. UP government, however, has remained indifferent. Has the UP government surrendered before the criminals?”

This tweet was responded to by the UP police, which used its official twitter handle to rebut Priyanka.

Replying to her tweet, the state police had said, “Visible policing, strong monitoring, effective action against hardened criminals and public interaction has enabled us to win the confidence of people. Crime under all major heads is down by 20-35 percent. We are committed to safety and security of citizens of the state.”

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 11:03 IST