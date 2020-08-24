Rajnath Singh reviews progress of defence corridor in UP, asks to complete work in time

lucknow

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 20:35 IST

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh Monday reviewed the progress of Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor and directed completion of all works within the stipulated time, a statement issued here said. The Defence Minister told the video conference review meeting that a cabinet note on a new policy for the defence production is ready and will be released in September.

Reviewing the progress of implementation of the MoUs signed for the Defence Corridor, he asked the state government to remain in continued contact with investors and take prompt action on their suggestions and resolving their problems, if any.

The defence minister also asked for speeding up the work on land acquisition in Lucknow and Agra.

Apprising about the progress of the Defence Industrial Corridor, state’s Chief Secretary R K Tiwari said that six nodes have been developed in Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Kanpur and Lucknow. Tiwari said the state government has assigned 1,461 hectare land for the purpose, of which 1,310 hectare has been acquired, which is over 90 per cent of the assigned land, according to the release. Investments of Rs 3,732 crore have been announced till now and works started on some of them which will be further speeded up, he said. He also said that under the Aligarh node, the entire planning of Detailed Project Report, town planning and power station has been completed.

Additional chief secretary, UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority Avanish Awasthi informed that work has been started ever since the announcement the Defence Industrial Corridor in February 2018.