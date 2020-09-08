e-paper
Home / Lucknow / Samajwadi Party leader SRS Yadav passes away due to Covid-19

Samajwadi Party leader SRS Yadav passes away due to Covid-19

“The state has lost a dedicated socialist today. Tributes to him,” tweeted SP chief and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

lucknow Updated: Sep 08, 2020 11:59 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
Lucknow
(Samajwadi Party leader SRS Yadav (Courtesy: twitter.com/yadavakhilesh))
         

Member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council (MLC) and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader SRS Yadav, who was battling Covid-19 infection, died on Monday.

Samajwadi Party condoled the demise of the leader.

“The demise of the senior and respected leader of Samajwadi Party, National Secretary and MLC SRS Yadav ‘Babu Ji’ is the end of an ‘era’. Heart wrenching and irreparable damage! Condolences to the bereaved family and prayers for the departed soul’s peace! Tributes to the departed soul,” the party wrote on Twitter (roughly translated from Hindi).

Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also condoled the demise of the senior party member.

“Shocked at the demise of senior SP leader, MLC and in-charge of the party office, Shri SRS Yadav Ji from Covid-19. The state has lost a dedicated socialist today. Tributes to him,” Yadav wrote on Twitter. (ANI)

PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India
'PLA tried to close in, fired shots in air': India rebuts China's midnight statement
Congress to give final shape to its Parliament strategy today
How Delhi Police convinced Manmohan Singh Batla House encounter was genuine
Rhea complains against Sushant's sisters, Dr Tarun Kumar; case goes to CBI
Bengaluru drug probe: Raid underway at Kannada actor Sanjana Galrani's home
'China acted openly and transparently on Covid-19,' says Xi Jinping
Radhika Madan's boss finds her busy looking at her phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
