e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Samajwadi Party stages protest against law & order, UP govt’s handling of Covid crisis

Samajwadi Party stages protest against law & order, UP govt’s handling of Covid crisis

Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the government needs to answer the queries on various issues like unemployment and the law and order situation.

lucknow Updated: Aug 20, 2020 15:12 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Lucknow
The Yogi government has totally failed to check Covid-19 pandemic. The height is that in the name of this disease funds are being misused, Member of the Legislative Council Naresh Uttam alleged.
The Yogi government has totally failed to check Covid-19 pandemic. The height is that in the name of this disease funds are being misused, Member of the Legislative Council Naresh Uttam alleged.(ANI file photo)
         

Just before the start of the brief Monsoon Session of Uttar Pradesh Legislature, the Samajwadi Party on Thursday staged a protest in the Vidhan Bhawan against the law and order situation and the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the government needs to answer the queries on various issues like unemployment and the law and order situation.

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, “This session of the UP Legislative Assembly is going to be historic in a number of ways. The government has to answer questions raised by the opposition and its own people on coronavirus, unemployment, casteist atrocities and poor law and order.” “The Government’s thoko neeti (encounter policy) has become a point of internal discord (aantarik kalah) instead of becoming a point of reconciliation (sulah),” Yadav claimed.

Party members of both houses of the legislature staged a protest in front of the statue of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, holding banners against the state government.

Speaking on the occasion, Member of the Legislative Council Naresh Uttam alleged that there was jungle raj in the state .

Incidents like murder, loot, rape and kidnapping were taking place on a daily basis and it appeared that criminals had no fear of law, he said.

The Yogi government has totally failed to check Covid-19 pandemic. The height is that in the name of this disease funds are being misused, Uttam alleged.

Another member of Legislative Council, Anand Bhadoria, alleged that bad law and order has added to the woes of people facing problems due to coronavirus.

tags
top news
Qureshi heads to Beijing after Imran Khan’s ‘Pak future with China’ remark
Qureshi heads to Beijing after Imran Khan’s ‘Pak future with China’ remark
Delhi restaurants, hotels allowed to serve liquor; bars stay closed
Delhi restaurants, hotels allowed to serve liquor; bars stay closed
Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore ranked cleanest city for the fourth consecutive year
Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore ranked cleanest city for the fourth consecutive year
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tests positive for Covid-19
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tests positive for Covid-19
Congress to raise China, Facebook, Covid-19 handling in upcoming Parliament session
Congress to raise China, Facebook, Covid-19 handling in upcoming Parliament session
Dhoni thanks PM Modi for warm letter of appreciation
Dhoni thanks PM Modi for warm letter of appreciation
‘There is a Lakshman Rekha’: SC to Bhushan in contempt case hearing
‘There is a Lakshman Rekha’: SC to Bhushan in contempt case hearing
‘Oh, how I wish my mother…’: Kamala Harris accepts historic VP nomination
‘Oh, how I wish my mother…’: Kamala Harris accepts historic VP nomination
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In