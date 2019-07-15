Several rivers flowing above danger mark in UP after heavy rainfall

Moderate to heavy rainfall across Uttar Pradesh has led to increase in the water level of rivers in various districts, irrigation department officials said.

The Sharda river crossed the danger level at Paliyakala (Lakhimpur Kheri), the Rapti did so in Balrampur and the Budhi Rapti at Kakrahi in Siddharth Nagar district, they added.

The Sharda was flowing 0.450 metres above the danger mark, the Rapti exceeded the level by 0.010 metres and the Budhi Rapti did so by 0.250 metres.

In Balrampur and Shravasti districts, the Rapti inundated three dozen villages and roads leading to the villages were submerged.

The villages that have been marooned include Gaura, Laliya, Chauka Kala, Chauka Khurd, Lalpur Phaguiya, Pathakpurwa, Ghulampurwa, Jamalijot, Kalandarpur, Belwa Sultanjot, Katra Shankar Nagar, Bhikhampur, Lakshmanpur Dihwa and Rampur. As the road near Kodari bridge in Balrampur district was damaged, the district administration diverted traffic moving on the route. Tehsildar Rohit Kumar Maurya said the district administration was monitoring the situation and boats were pressed into service to shift the villagers if the flood situation worsened.

In Gonda, villagers settled near the Elgin- Charsadi embankment close to the Ghaghra river started shifting to safe spots after an increase in the water level of the river.

An irrigation department officer said construction of a ring embankment near Coloneganj town was continuing to protect villages from flood. Jagjivan, resident of Manjha Raipur village, said the swollen river had damaged the embankment last year, flooding nearby villages. However, the irrigation department had not learnt a lesson and construction of embankment was continuing slowly, he said.

Reviewing the flood preparations, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on June 28 directed irrigation department officers to complete construction and repair of embankments in the sensitive areas on priority.

In Varanasi, as the Ganga continues to overflow, people living close to the river bank are being forced to migrate to safer places. “This year, the water level in Ganga is rising very fast. In the last three-four days, the water level has increased by 5.5 feet. We are facing a lot of problems. We have to shift to some safer places,” a local said

The district magistrates of the flood-prone districts were directed to prepare a work plan for rescue and relief work.

In a press statement, the irrigation department said the Ghaghra was flowing near the danger mark at Elgin Bridge (Barabanki) and also at Turtipar in Ballia. The Rapti was also flowing near the danger mark at Bhinga in Shravasti district, the department said.

An irrigation department officer said the water level of Ganga, Ram Ganga, Yamuna, Gomti, Rapti, Rohini, Kuwano, Choti Gandak too maintained increasing trend in Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Bijnore, Etawah, Jaunpur, Bahraich, Gorakhpur, Gonda, Basti and Deoria.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 10:55 IST