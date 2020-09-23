e-paper
Home / Lucknow / Shikshamitra in Uttar Pradesh arrested for raping minor student

Shikshamitra in Uttar Pradesh arrested for raping minor student

The accused was thrashed by villagers before he was handed over to the police.

lucknow Updated: Sep 23, 2020 17:16 IST
S Raju | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Meerut
The accused was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor at a school.
The accused was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor at a school. (AFP Photo)
         

A Shikshamitra was arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old student inside a primary school in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district on Tuesday.

Circle officer of Mawana area, Uday Pratap Singh, said that a case of rape has been registered against the accused and appropriate sections of POCSO act will also be invoked.

“The girl is a minor, so sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act would also be slapped against him,” said Singh.

The accused is a Shikshamitra in a village primary school in Meerut district. The incident came to light after the girl informed her family members, who along with the villagers, rushed to the school and thrashed the accused.

A few people managed to lock the accused inside a classroom and informed police.

Following the information, sub divisional magistrate (SDM) of Mawana, Kamlesh Goel, and circle officer Uday Pratap rushed to the school with police force and convinced the villagers to hand over the accused to the police.

