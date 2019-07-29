Smart gun holster, activated by fingerprints, first product of UP Defence Corridor

A smart firearms holster, activated by fingerprint technology, has been officially announced as the first product of the UP Defence Corridor.

Aptly named ‘Kavach’, the device has been developed by the Kanpur-based Sri Hans Energy System Private Limited to check misuse and theft of firearms. It also has an application for real-time recording of gunfire data.

The smart holster costs Rs 8000 and has two variants – one for revolver and another for pistol.

Awanish Awasthi, additional chief secretary, state government, announced, “This smart gun holster is the first product of the UP Defence Corridor.”

Satish Mahana, industrial development minister, state government, and Awasthi launched the product at the Defence and Aerospace session at the second groundbreaking ceremony in Lucknow on Sunday..

The hallmark of the device is that only its owner can unlock it using his fingerprints.

With the help of an application or a manual delivered with the device, the owner can activate the fingerprint locking system.

The owner can also register fingerprints of five more people, who will be able to unlock the weapon using their fingerprints.

“The prototype of the device was developed in November last. Its commercial production began in March-April this year. The first batch of 500 smart holsters will be supplied to the field gun factory (Kanpur),” said Gaurav Pilania, son of AK Pilania, owner of the firm.

The device was tested at the Field Gun Factory, Kanpur.

“We are expecting an order for 5,000 smart holsters from the Union defence ministry. Soon, we will come up with a trigger-holster for the Insas rifle,” said Pilania.

A brochure detailing the features of Kavach. ( HT Photo )

The smart holster is made of polymer, a substance similar to Kevlar, which is used to making bullet-proof vests.

“No one can break the smart holster and it can neither be crushed under a truck’s tyre. The device also has the option of GPS to help track it down in case of theft,” Pilania said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the defence corridor project for Uttar Pradesh at the investors’ summit in the state capital on February 21 last year.

The defence corridor will come up in Bundelkhand region and is expected to generate more than one lakh jobs. The corridor will have six nodes — Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Kanpur and Lucknow.

The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) is the nodal agency to execute the project.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 12:53 IST