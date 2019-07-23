Sonbhadra killings: Village transformer, road repaired before CM Adityanth’s visit

A power transformer and a village link road were repaired on war-footing in Umbha on Saturday night and Sunday, just hours before Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to the Sonbhadra village where 10 people were killed in a shooting incident over a land dispute on July 17.

A team of workers toiled all Saturday night to repair the transformer, which had developed a snag some months ago, villagers said. Two electricity department officials confirmed the transformer had been out of order and had now been repaired. During the months in which the transformer was defunct, many of the locals said they had to depend on traditional lamps or solar lanterns to illuminate their homes.

Ramraj, a villager who goes by one name only, said, “Our village is electrified in the true sense now. A transformer, which was brought here two years ago, was repaired on Saturday night after officials came to know about Yogi Adityanath’s visit to the village. A team of workers worked through the night.”

“Had the chief minister not visited our village, the electricity department officials wouldn’t have repaired the transformer,” another resident Jiriya Devi said, adding the villagers had been demanding that the transformer should be repaired. But the officials didn’t pay attention to their demand earlier, she said. To the surprise of the villagers, over 50 workers worked all night and sanitation workers swept the village clean.

“The officials, who usually avoided our village even during the day, were here at night. They ensured that the transformer was repaired and some of its parts replaced,” Bhagwanti Devi said, adding the link road to the village was also repaired. “See, the road, which was in a bad state till Saturday noon, has turned into a smooth one now,” she said.

Some of the villagers said the chief minister’s visit resulted in a positive change in the village.

Rajwanti, another villager, said if development work was carried out at this pace everywhere in the normal course, ‘the scenario will be different’. Anita said she was happy about the work done in the village ‘within a few hours’.

During his visit to the village on Sunday, the chief minister instructed officials to ensure that every house in the village got an electricity connection. Executive engineer, electricity department, AK Singh said the transformer at Umbha village developed a technical glitch. After locals complained about it, the transformer was repaired immediately, he said.

Sub divisional officer, Ghorawal, Amit Gupta said the village was electrified two years ago under rural electrification scheme. He also said the transformer was repaired after villagers brought the snag to the notice of officials.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 09:50 IST