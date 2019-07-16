SP likely to field Dimple Yadav in Rampur assembly by-poll

The Samajwadi Party (SP) is likely to field Dimple Yadav, former Kannauj MP and wife of party president Akhilesh Yadav, on the Rampur seat for the upcoming assembly bypolls on 12 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The bypolls --being considered a ‘mini assembly election’-- on 12 seats are likely to be announced in September.

Eleven of the twelve seats were vacated after the sitting MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha. The Hamirpur seat fell vacant as the sitting lawmaker Ashok Kumar Singh Chandel was disqualified due to his conviction in a two-decade-old murder case.

Though no one in the Samajwadi Party in Lucknow was ready to speak on Dimple’s possible candidature from Rampur, senior SP leader Azam Khan said: “If Dimple Yadavji contests from Rampur, she will sweep it (the election).”

Former minister Azam Khan was the Rampur MLA before he vacated the seat on being elected to the Lok Sabha from Rampur.

“This might be our sure shot chance to retain the seat,” said a senior SP leader.

Azam Khan won the Rampur assembly seat nine times. In 1980, 1985, 1989 and 1991, he bagged the seat as the candidate of various socialist parties. In 1993, 2002, 2007, 2012, and 2017, he won as the SP candidate. The party was founded in 1992.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have never won the seat.

“If Dimpleji contests, we expect the Congress (that won the seat four times) may not put up a candidate against her as the Congress and the SP don’t field candidates against the direct family members of their respective top leaders. We also expect that though Mayawatiji has parted ways with the SP after the 2019 poll alliance, she too might not field a candidate against Dimple,” said the senior party leader.

Dimple Yadav, 41, is the first woman in the electoral history of Uttar Pradesh to have entered the Lok Sabha through an unopposed election during the 2012 Kannauj Lok Sabha by-poll in which the Congress, the BSP, and the BJP had not fielded a candidate against her when Akhilesh Yadav had vacated the seat on becoming the chief minister of UP.

Dimple Yadav had contested her first election — the Firozabad Lok Sabha bypoll in 2009 — and lost.

After winning the Kannauj seat in 2012, she retained it in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. She lost the 2019 LS polls by a narrow margin of 12,000 votes to BJP’s Subrat Pathak.

The BJP is aiming to win the Rampur seat for the first time and there is some speculation that it may field Jaya Prada, who lost the LS polls against Azam Khan in Rampur in May.

Without naming her, Azam Khan hit out at Jaya Prada, a two-time former MP from Rampur, and said, “I supported another woman in the past who turned out to be something else. But she (Dimple Yadav) is a very gentlewoman.”

Jaya Prada won the Rampur Lok Sabha seat in 2004 and 2009 on the SP ticket.

12 ASSEMBLY SEATS VACANT

The Uttar Pradesh assembly seats which have fallen vacant following the election of 11 sitting MLAs as MPs are Iglas (SC), Zaidpur (SC), Balha (SC), Tundla (SC), Manikpur, Gangoh, Rampur, Jalalpur, Pratapgarh, Lucknow Cantonment, and Govindnagar. The Hamirpur seat fell vacant after the BJP MLA’s membership was cancelled following his conviction in a two-decade-old murder case. One of these seats were held by SP (Rampur) and another by BSP (Jalalpur). The rest were held by the BJP.

