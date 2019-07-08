Take a virtual tour of Kashi, experience its heritage in this museum

The state-of-the-art Virtual Experiential Museum (VEM) in Varanasi gives a 3D view of the world famous Kashi ghats, lanes, classical music and heritage to its visitors.

The National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) developed the museum at the Man Mandir Mahal, a protected monument of the 17th century, under the supervision of Union ministry of culture.

This is the first virtual museum of eastern Uttar Pradesh. It is equipped with half-a-dozen hightech LEDs including one in crescent shape.

HD pictures of the ghats, lanes, legends of classical music of Banaras Gharana, noted literary figures, classical musicians and artists among others have been filmed.

All these pictures have been compiled in a film which keeps playing on the LEDs for the visitors.

Apart from it, a few touch screens have also been set up there. One may gather information about the delicacies of Banaras along with their history.

A digitised Banarsi paan stall has been created where one may feel the virtual taste of Kashi’s famous betel leave. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) looks after the Man Mandir Mahal.

Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, Sarnath circle, Dr Neeraj Sinha says, “As soon as one enters the museum, one experiences as if one were present at the ghats, walking in lanes.” The visitor also gets to know about Tabla maestro Pt Kishan Maharaj, Padma Vibhushan Thumari queen the late Girija Devi, Bharat Ratna shehnai maestro the late Bismillah Khan among many others.

It gives detailed information about famous literary figures like Munshi Premchand among others.

Apart from it, information about astrology, astronomy and life of Banaras is also there. “The NCSM roped in the best of photographers for clicking pictures of these locations and professionals to create high definition pictures,” an officer said.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 12:05 IST