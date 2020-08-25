e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Three arrested in connection with killing of journalist in UP’s Ballia

Three arrested in connection with killing of journalist in UP’s Ballia

A journalist was allegedly shot dead in Phephna village of Ballia district on Monday evening.

lucknow Updated: Aug 25, 2020 11:12 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Azamgarh
Ratan Singh’s father Vinod Singh alleged that village head Jhabar Singh hatched a conspiracy and killed his son.
Ratan Singh’s father Vinod Singh alleged that village head Jhabar Singh hatched a conspiracy and killed his son.(HT Archive)
         

Three prime accused have been arrested in connection with the killing of a journalist who was allegedly shot dead in Phephna village of Ballia district, said police on Tuesday.

“In Ballia, a journalist named Ratan Singh was killed. Three prime accused arrested from the spot. Search for other accused is underway. Although the deceased was a journalist the incident does not involve anything related to journalism. It is completely about the land dispute between the two parties,” Subhash Chandra Dubey, DIG Azamgarh told ANI. 

A journalist was allegedly shot dead in Phephna village of Ballia district on Monday evening, said police.

“Journalist Ratan Singh was shot dead at the residence of the village head. It is being told that they had some old dispute. The investigation is underway. All accused will be arrested soon,” Ballia SP Devendranath said while speaking to media.

Ratan Singh’s father Vinod Singh alleged that village head Jhabar Singh hatched a conspiracy and killed his son.

“We received information in the evening at around 5:30 pm that village head Jhabar Singh’s brother Sonu had a fight with my son. My son went to his house in the evening and they killed him there. They have also killed my elder son three years ago,” Vinod Singh said.

tags
top news
Raigad building collapse: President Kovind, PM Modi extend condolences to victims’ families
Raigad building collapse: President Kovind, PM Modi extend condolences to victims’ families
Pulwama attack: NIA to file chargesheet today; name Masood Azhar and Pakistan
Pulwama attack: NIA to file chargesheet today; name Masood Azhar and Pakistan
SC to hear two contempt of court cases against Prashant Bhushan today
SC to hear two contempt of court cases against Prashant Bhushan today
Third serological survey in Delhi from Sept 1 to 5
Third serological survey in Delhi from Sept 1 to 5
Eight assembly seats vacant in Uttar Pradesh, EC to decide on bypolls
Eight assembly seats vacant in Uttar Pradesh, EC to decide on bypolls
WHO’s global COVAX plan: All you need to know about Covid-19 vaccine access plan
WHO’s global COVAX plan: All you need to know about Covid-19 vaccine access plan
Bengal braces for three-pronged assault of Covid, flood and dengue
Bengal braces for three-pronged assault of Covid, flood and dengue
Watch: PoK residents protest against construction of dams by Pakistan & China
Watch: PoK residents protest against construction of dams by Pakistan & China
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In