e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / 3 burnt bodies found in Agra, police launch investigation

3 burnt bodies found in Agra, police launch investigation

According to the cops, the locals and family have told them that they did not have any enmity.

lucknow Updated: Aug 31, 2020 09:59 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The police in Agra have launched investigation.
The police in Agra have launched investigation.(Representative Photo)
         

The police in Agra found the burnt bodies of 3 members of a family in the Nagla Kishan area.

The police said that they are investigating the motive behind the incident and the time it took place. They scanning the CCTV cameras installed in the area.

According to Hindustan Times’ sister publication Hindustan, the police were told by the locals that the milkman first sounded the alarm early on Monday morning after nobody from the family opened the door.

One of the relatives then entered the house and was shocked to see the bodies, Hindustan reported. The police was immediately informed.

According to the cops, the locals and family have told them that they did not have any enmity. The locals also say that no fire was reported from the house or the area, and that they did not hear any sound.

The police are investigating the incident.

tags
top news
How Prashant Bhushan criminal contempt case progressed in Supreme Court
How Prashant Bhushan criminal contempt case progressed in Supreme Court
‘Will contest Article 370 move legally, democratically’: Farooq and Omar Abdullah
‘Will contest Article 370 move legally, democratically’: Farooq and Omar Abdullah
Amit Shah recovers after post-Covid care, discharged from AIIMS Delhi
Amit Shah recovers after post-Covid care, discharged from AIIMS Delhi
With 78,512 fresh cases, India’s Covid-19 tally at 3,621,245
With 78,512 fresh cases, India’s Covid-19 tally at 3,621,245
Covid-19 vaccine diplomacy in India’s outreach plan
Covid-19 vaccine diplomacy in India’s outreach plan
Why is it flooding in Central India?
Why is it flooding in Central India?
Ultra-nationalists call us separatists; treated as nationalists in J-K: Omar Abdullah
Ultra-nationalists call us separatists; treated as nationalists in J-K: Omar Abdullah
Babar Azam equals Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch’s T20I record
Babar Azam equals Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch’s T20I record
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In