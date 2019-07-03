Two teens jump into river in UP to shoot video for TikTok, one missing

Two teenagers jumped off a crowded bridge at a ‘ghat’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district in a bid to pull off a dangerous stunt by shooting a video on their mobile phones to share on the popular social media app TikTok, police said Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday evening.

While Danish, 19, was rescued immediately by local divers, his friend Ashique, 19, could not be traced in Majhna Nala, a subsidiary of Choti Gandak river, even after search operation that continued till late night in the presence of the police.

As the news of mishap spread, a large number of people gathered along the riverbank, even as police collected information as to what exactly happened.

According to reports, the duo had set out for an evening walk. On reaching the Nadavar overbridge they joined a group of youth performing stunts and filming it on the mobile phone to be uploaded on popular video app Tik Tok. Eye witnesses told the police that it was Danish who climbed on the railing of over-bridge and jumped into the river first, while Ashique caught the video on his mobile phone. Moments later, he too, jumped off the bridge.

Danish, a resident of Auranagabad in Hyderabad, had come to his relatives’ house to attend a function and had befriended Ashique, an auto-rickshaw driver who lived in the same area.

“Divers have been pressed into service to fish out the body,” SHO Rajendra Singh said.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 09:16 IST