e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / UP announces ban on religious or public functions till September 30

UP announces ban on religious or public functions till September 30

UP government under Yogi Adityanath has also launched a crackdown on violations of restrictions.

lucknow Updated: Aug 28, 2020 09:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked district authorities in the state to not allow religious programmes.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked district authorities in the state to not allow religious programmes.(ANI Photo)
         

The Uttar Pradesh government has confirmed that it will not grant permission for holding religious or public programmes till September 30 keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic.

According to additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi, on Thursday, chief minister Yogi Adityanth, in a meeting with the senior officers, said the district magistrates should not give permission for religious or public programmes till September 30.

Awasthi said that the state government had also instructed officials to ensure that the restrictions including closure of markets on Saturday and Sunday are strictly implemented. The administration has also asked for carrying out an intensive cleanliness, sanitization and fogging drive in all the districts during the weekly closure of the markets. The drive was important in attempts to break the coronavirus infection chain in the state, Awasthi said.

Also Read: Cannot discriminate against Shia Muslims: Bombay high court directs state to allow Muharram rituals

Awasthi added that the state police had collected Rs 70 crore in penalty from people who flouted the rules and restrictions in place to contain the pandemic since end of March, when a nationwide lockdown was first clamped.

The police have also seized 69,765 vehicles and registered FIR against 2.5 lakh people under section 188, he said.

The number of containment zones in the state had increased to 15, 471 and the health teams had surveyed 14.35 lakh houses and 82.35 lakh people.

tags
top news
Congress at historic low, needs 24x7 leader: Kapil Sibal
Congress at historic low, needs 24x7 leader: Kapil Sibal
Congress dissenters’ letter outlines 11-point agenda for internal reforms
Congress dissenters’ letter outlines 11-point agenda for internal reforms
LIVE: Another single-day spike of 77,266 Covid-19 cases pushes India’s tally to nearly 3.39 mn
LIVE: Another single-day spike of 77,266 Covid-19 cases pushes India’s tally to nearly 3.39 mn
22 Opposition parties may meet to chalk out plan to corner govt
22 Opposition parties may meet to chalk out plan to corner govt
UP announces ban on religious or public functions till September 30
UP announces ban on religious or public functions till September 30
Donald Trump accepts Republican nomination for second term
Donald Trump accepts Republican nomination for second term
IPL 2020: Quarantine rules in Abu Dhabi put KKR, MI in a spot
IPL 2020: Quarantine rules in Abu Dhabi put KKR, MI in a spot
IPL 2020 | I am ready to bat at No. 5 or 6: Ajinkya Rahane
IPL 2020 | I am ready to bat at No. 5 or 6: Ajinkya Rahane
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyNEET and JEE ExamCovid-19 updateRhea ChakrabortyAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In