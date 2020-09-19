UP CM relaxes rules, gives Rs 10 lakh for IIT scholar’s cancer treatment

lucknow

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has sanctioned Rs 10 lakh by relaxing rules for an Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee research scholar’s blood cancer treatment.

A statement from the chief minister’s office on Saturday said Adityanath learnt through social media about the financial problems the family of Ashish Dixit was facing as he is undergoing treatment in Lucknow.

It added that since Dixit was a son of a government employee and a beneficiary of a scholarship, it was difficult to extend financial help to him under the earlier rules.