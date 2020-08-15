e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / UP CM Yogi Adityanath remembers freedom fighters on 74th Independence Day

UP CM Yogi Adityanath remembers freedom fighters on 74th Independence Day

In his fourth Independence Day speech, the chief minister also lauded health workers and security personnel for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

lucknow Updated: Aug 15, 2020 15:31 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Lucknow
Dressed in a saffron robe and turban, and wearing a white mask in view of the pandemic, Adityanath unfurled the national flag at the Vidhan Bhavan here ahead of his address to the people of the state.
Dressed in a saffron robe and turban, and wearing a white mask in view of the pandemic, Adityanath unfurled the national flag at the Vidhan Bhavan here ahead of his address to the people of the state.(PTI Photo)
         

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath remembered Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day on Saturday.

In his fourth Independence Day speech, the chief minister also lauded health workers and security personnel for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dressed in a saffron robe and turban, and wearing a white mask in view of the pandemic, Adityanath unfurled the national flag at the Vidhan Bhavan here ahead of his address to the people of the state.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also attended the event.

“On this occasion, I pay my tributes to Mahatma Gandhi under whose leadership the freedom movement was carried out. I also pay tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, B R Ambedkar and Shyama Prasad Mookerjee,” Adityanath said.

He also remembered soldiers who lost their lives while defending the country and urged people to understand the importance of independence.

“It is our responsibility to make India clean by 2022 when we will celebrate 75 years of independence. Uttar Pradesh can also play a major and important role in ‘Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat’,” he said.

Adityanath also spoke about various welfare and developmental schemes of the Centre and the state government.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit unfurled the national flag at his residence, while Director General of Police H C Awasthy unfurled the tricolour at the police headquarters here.

The national flag fluttered atop several buildings in the state capital.

However, unlike every year, most streets in Lucknow wore a deserted look and the revelry was missing as a coronavirus-induced statewide weekend lockdown kept people confined to their homes.

“Till last year, we used to wake up to various patriotic songs being played on the occasion of Independence Day. But this year it was a silent day for the local residents due to the weekend lockdown imposed in view of the Covid-19 outbreak,” said Dilip Sonkar, a vegetable vendor from Model House area.

tags
top news
Indians in China facing Covid-19, border aggression: Indian envoy
Indians in China facing Covid-19, border aggression: Indian envoy
Why are our rulers scared of naming China, asks Congress
Why are our rulers scared of naming China, asks Congress
Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli calls Narendra Modi to greet him on I-day
Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli calls Narendra Modi to greet him on I-day
No one will be safe in Biden’s America, Harris is ‘step worse’: Trump
No one will be safe in Biden’s America, Harris is ‘step worse’: Trump
Ladakh, Leh, Kargil to be India’s first carbon neutral region: PM Modi
Ladakh, Leh, Kargil to be India’s first carbon neutral region: PM Modi
After abandoning Amaravati for 14 months, Jagan decides to develop it again
After abandoning Amaravati for 14 months, Jagan decides to develop it again
Five companies keen on IPL title sponsorship
Five companies keen on IPL title sponsorship
‘Kamala Harris treated Joe Biden worse than anyone’: Donald Trump
‘Kamala Harris treated Joe Biden worse than anyone’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In