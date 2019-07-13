UP government mulls paying ₹2,000 to those taking injured to hospital

Amid an increasing number of road accidents in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government is working on a new policy that seeks to provide cash incentives to good Samaritans who come forward to help and take anyone injured in a road accident to hospital for treatment. The proposed scheme is expected to come into existence within the next two-three months.

The move aims at minimising the deaths from road accidents by making medical assistance available to the victims within the crucial golden hour (first hour from the occurrence of the accident).

The transport department first mooted the scheme around a year-and- a half ago at the State Road Safety Council (SRSC) meeting in February 2018.

The council gave its nod to the scheme at a meeting presided over by the chief minister last month, government sources said.

Good Samaritans will be entitled to a cash reward of Rs 2,000 in each case of them taking an injured person to the nearest hospital for medical care.

Bystanders who help road accident victims already enjoy legal protection from police and hospital questioning or other legal hassles under the good Samaritan law that the Central government made after a Supreme Court judgment in 2014.

Delhi, Gujarat, Odisha, Karnataka and Maharashtra already have such a scheme. Each state has a different procedure for giving cash incentives to volunteers. Uttar Pradesh has to lay down the procedure before the scheme is launched.

The government is expected to earmark Rs 50 lakh for funding the scheme.

“The money will, however, come from the Road Safety Fund and not the state’s budget,” sources said.

“The Road Safety Committee meeting will be called next week to take a call on the amount for the scheme,” they added.

As many as 20,142 people died and another 27,507 were injured in 38,811 cases of road accident in UP in 2017.

The figures went up in 2018 when 42,568 cases of road accidents were reported, claiming 22,256 lives and causing injuries to 29,664 people in the state.

Between January and May this year, 18,521 road accidents occurred in Uttar Pradesh, killing 10,119 people and injuring 12,379 others.

“UP has a lesser number of road accidents but the highest number of deaths. One of the reasons for this is that a large number of the injured died to lack of timely hospitalisation,” sources pointed out.

“The cash reward scheme, after it is implemented, will certainly motivate many volunteers to help the injured and take them to hospital in time,” they added.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 01:38 IST