UP Government shifts over 2 dozen IAS officers in latest reshuffle

lucknow

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 01:35 IST

In a major administrative reshuffle, the state government on Tuesday late night shuffled more than two dozen IAS officers, including principal secretary home, Arvind Kumar.

Additional chief secretary Awnish Awasthi has been given the charge of home department in addition to Information and UPEIDA.

Kumar becomes principal secretary UPSRTC replacing Aradhna Shukla who has been shifted to secondary education department.

Rajendra Tiwari, additional chief secretary, higher and secondary education has been appointed Agriculture Production Commissioner while Deepak Trivedi, additional chief secretary programme implementation and planning has been made chairman Revenue Board.

Deepak Kumar has been made new principal secretary, medical health in place of Prashant Trivedi, who has been shifted to Aayush department. Navneet Sehgal, principal secretary, Khadi Gram Udyog, has been given additional charge of micro, small and medium scale industries and export promotion. Jitendra Kumar has been made principal secretary, tourism.

BL Meena, who was on the waiting list, has been appointed principal secretary, dairy development, animal husbandry and fisheries in place of Sudhir Bobde, who goes to Kanpur as labour commissioner. Labour commissioner Anil Kumar has been shifted as principal secretary to Home Guards. K Ravindra Naik has been made managing director of Deen Dayal Institute of Rural Development.

