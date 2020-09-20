e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / UP govt mulling ordinance to check forcible religious conversions

UP govt mulling ordinance to check forcible religious conversions

lucknow Updated: Sep 20, 2020 19:33 IST
Pankaj Jaiswal
Pankaj Jaiswal
         

The Uttar Pradesh government is mulling to promulgate an ordinance to check ‘forcible, coerced and allurement-induced religious conversions, including ones in the name of love’, said a senior state government official.

The government has already studied in detail the proposal for the ordinance pending with it as the UP Law Commission had submitted a draft legislation ‘Uttar Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill, 2019’.

The proposal is once again attracting attention after the Kanpur police recently set up an SIT (Special Investigation Team) to look into reports of ‘love jihad’ in the Kanpur area.

“I understand some work has gone into it at the government level,” said UP Law Commission chairman justice Aditya Nath Mittal on Friday. He had submitted the 268-page report, along with the draft legislation, to chief minister Yogi Adityanath on November 21, 2019 after working nearly six months on it.

Justice Mittal’s report, along with draft legislation, suggests provisions for punishment in cases of forcible, coerced, allured religious conversions and the power to the civil court to declare a marriage null and void if it was solemnised for religious conversion as its primary purpose.

It also suggests making a provision for a person to submit a declaration to the district magistrate, a month before his/her conversion and a similar declaration from the priest (pujari, maulvi, priest) about the execution of that conversion.

Justice Mittal, in November 21 last, had said that in December 2017, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had suggested a new law for preventing forcible conversion and that any re-conversion should not be considered an offence. After that, the commission worked on the report.

Justice Mittal had then said: “We submitted the report and the draft bill of the Uttar Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2019 to the CM. The report is against the forced, coerced, fraudulent, allured conversion and not against any willful conversions.”

The report, including the draft legislation, was prepared after researching pre and post-independence laws in India and the neighbouring countries like Nepal, Myanmar, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

It said states like Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand had made special laws to ban conversions by force, fraud, marriage or allurement.

top news
Ruckus in RS taints image of Parliament: Rajnath Singh
Ruckus in RS taints image of Parliament: Rajnath Singh
India’s nominal GDP to grow 19 per cent in 2022: Finance ministry
India’s nominal GDP to grow 19 per cent in 2022: Finance ministry
DC vs KXIP Live score: Shami strikes twice, DC lose 3 wickets in 4 overs
DC vs KXIP Live score: Shami strikes twice, DC lose 3 wickets in 4 overs
Astrazeneca releases 111-page vaccine blueprint | All you need to know
Astrazeneca releases 111-page vaccine blueprint | All you need to know
After ruckus in Rajya Sabha, Venkaiah Naidu to take a call on unruly behaviour of MPs
After ruckus in Rajya Sabha, Venkaiah Naidu to take a call on unruly behaviour of MPs
Democracy is ashamed of govt’s ‘death warrant’ against farmers: Rahul Gandhi on farm bills
Democracy is ashamed of govt’s ‘death warrant’ against farmers: Rahul Gandhi on farm bills
Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan army is a ‘state above the state’
Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan army is a ‘state above the state’
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In