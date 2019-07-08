UP likely to dismiss services of 1,321 government school teachers over fake degrees

The Uttar Pradesh government is likely to take action against 1,321 government primary and upper primary school teachers after it was found that they secured jobs on the basis of fake degrees and certificates, said officials of education department.

These teachers, hailing from 57 districts, have been served show cause notices and dismissal from service orders are also expected to be issued soon, said an official of the department on condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to the media. The official said these teachers are part of a list of 4,705 individuals identified by the special investigation team (SIT) set up by the office of the UP DGP to find individuals who had secured fake degrees and marksheets from Agra University and bagged government jobs.

On December 13, 2018, the SIT had handed over this list to UP education department in a CD, he said adding that so far 5 employees of Agra University have been arrested in this connection. He said the SIT was formed after a complaint was lodged with the state education department about employees with fake or tampered degrees.

The SIT in its report had mentioned that as many as 3,652 employees in the state education department had fake degrees and 1,052 employees had tampered degrees. It is on the basis of this list these 1,321 teachers have been identified, the official added. Another official said inquiry was going on in the remaining 18 districts and services of 45 such teachers have been terminated so far.

He said all these teachers bagged the jobs during the recruitment of 15,000 assistant teachers conducted three years back. Secretary (Basic Shiska Parishad) Ruby Singh through a missive dated July 1, 2019 has instructed all divisional assistant directors (basic education) to submit a report on action taken against these teachers by July 15.

When contacted, Ramesh Kumar Tiwari, divisional assistant directors (basic education), Prayagraj said: “In Prayagraj division, we have identified three such teachers and five in Fatehpur district. Action is now being initiated against them.”

