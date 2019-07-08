‘UP will have to create more jobs to check migration’

With the size of working population is expected to decline in 11 out of the 22 major states during 2031-41 and working population is likely to rise in Uttar Pradesh (UP) in the same period, the state will have to create more jobs and enhance the productivity of youths to check migration, said a policy analyst.

As per the Economic Survey 2019, the size of working-age population will start declining in Himachal, Punjab, Maharashtra, West Bengal and other states during 2031-41 while the UP’s working population would increase during the same period. In such scenario, UP could meet the labour deficit of these states where working population is on decline. However, experts feel that it would increase the migration from states like Uttar Pradesh.

“If employment is not generated, the migration trend will rise in UP as people will migrate to those states where the working age population is declining. It is a normal phenomenon,” said Vikas Chandra, a policy analyst and independent researcher.

Following the national trend, the share of state’s young population including school, the school going population is already declining. Economic Survey projects 18% fall in school going children while 20% decline in teenage population.

Economic expert Arvind Mohan said, “Young population is high but their productivity is low. The focus should be on improving the productivity to increase their income.” He said that women workforce participation is to be increased, which is a challenge as well as opportunity.

School going population declines, burden on health care infra up

The school going population is projected to decrease by around 18% till 2041. It also suggested that the state had 5, 000 schools per million population in 2016 which will rise to 7, 000 schools per million. Simultaneously, percentage of elementary schools with less than 50 students enrolled has almost doubled from 8% in 2005-6 to 19% in 20016-17.

Similarly, the burden on healthcare infra has increased as the ageing population has grown. Currently, 250 hospital beds per million is available as per 2016 data while it is expected to decrease to 210 beds in future.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 15:22 IST