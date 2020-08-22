e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh Assembly passes 27 key bills on Saturday

Uttar Pradesh Assembly passes 27 key bills on Saturday

UP assembly speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit said, “This three-day session was fruitful. In the last three days, a total of 138 petitions were received on which action will be taken. Most importantly, a record 27 bills were passed.”

lucknow Updated: Aug 22, 2020 18:10 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Lucknow
These bills will now be sent to Governor Anandiben Patel for final approval.
These bills will now be sent to Governor Anandiben Patel for final approval.(Dheeraj Dhawan/HT Photo)
         

During a three-day session, the Yogi Adityanath-led government passed 27 bills in the state assembly including the Uttar Pradesh Security Force Bill and Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Properties Bill, 2020.

UP assembly speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit said, “This three-day session was fruitful. In the last three days, a total of 138 petitions were received on which action will be taken. Most importantly, a record 27 bills were passed.”

These bills will now be sent to Governor Anandiben Patel for final approval.

Earlier, the state government had implemented major ordinances after the outbreak of Covid-19 related to cuts in the salary of ministers, postponement of MLA funds, and legislators and preventing attacks on frontline workers.

The ordinances brought by the state government were required to get the approval of the Assembly under constitutional obligation.

Earlier in March, the governor had promulgated an ordinance for recovery of damages to public and private properties from rioters and protesters, and to provide the setting-up of tribunals to adjudicate claims for damages and recover them.

According to the statement of object and reasons (SOR) of the ordinance, it aims at dealing with “all acts of violence at public places and to control its persistence and escalation, and to provide for the recovery of damage to public or private property during hartal, bundh, riots, public commotion or protests.”

The UP Cabinet had approved the ordinance on March 13, a day after a vacation bench of the apex court, comprising justices UU Lalit and Aniruddha Bose, refused to stay the Allahabad High Court’s order for removal of the government’s anti-CAA stir, name-and-shame posters.

While hearing an urgent plea by the state government seeking a stay of the high court order, the apex court had refused to grant relief to the government saying that there was no law to support its action.

Earlier in June, the BJP government had approved the Cow-Slaughter Prevention (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020. The amendment called for stricter punishment for violators and permitted publication of pictures of the accused at prominent spots in the city.

The cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister approved the amendment to Section 5A of the UP Cow Slaughter Prevention Act 1955. It penalises cow slaughter with jail terms ranging from a minimum of one year to a maximum of 10 years and imposes monetary fines between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 5 lakh.

tags
top news
Rumblings within China over President Xi Jinping’s ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy
Rumblings within China over President Xi Jinping’s ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy
CBI tries to recreate last moments of Sushant Singh Rajput’s life in Mumbai
CBI tries to recreate last moments of Sushant Singh Rajput’s life in Mumbai
UP man, father of 4 and cosmetic shop owner, was in touch with ISIS for yrs
UP man, father of 4 and cosmetic shop owner, was in touch with ISIS for yrs
‘Scapegoat’: Court’s biting remarks on FIRs against Tablighi Jamaat members
‘Scapegoat’: Court’s biting remarks on FIRs against Tablighi Jamaat members
Mahatma Gandhi’s glasses from time in South Africa sold for £260,000
Mahatma Gandhi’s glasses from time in South Africa sold for £260,000
50 kg tumour removed from woman’s abdomen in 3.5 hours at Delhi hospital
50 kg tumour removed from woman’s abdomen in 3.5 hours at Delhi hospital
BJP may soon begin seat-sharing talks with allies in Bihar
BJP may soon begin seat-sharing talks with allies in Bihar
Watch: How you can stay safe on this Ganesh Chaturthi
Watch: How you can stay safe on this Ganesh Chaturthi
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In