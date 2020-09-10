Uttar Pradesh: Common toilets put Covid-19 patients at risk of secondary infection

lucknow

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 15:13 IST

A separate room and a washroom are a prerequisite for home isolation of a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patient in line with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Central government.

But such rules are being flouted with impunity in government-run hospitals in Uttar Pradesh (UP), the country’s most populous state, where common washrooms are being used by both male and female Covid-19 patients, raising concerns about contracting secondary infection.

A woman patient, who was admitted to a medical college in UP, tweeted for help in a bid to spare her the ordeal of sharing the common washroom with male patients.

Doctors also admitted that Covid-19 patients are vulnerable to secondary infection owing to poor immunity because of the contagion.

Another Covid-19 patient, who was admitted to a private medical college in Hardoi Road, said he had to clean the washroom each time after use in a bid to keep secondary infection at bay.

“Though the washroom is used by 22 patients, it is cleaned only twice a day. I clean it myself each time I use it,” he said.

“Covid-19 patients have weak immunity. As a result, they are vulnerable to bacterial or water-borne infections. It is particularly risky when they share a common washroom,” said Dr PK Gupta, former president of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Lucknow chapter.

Doctors said hourly cleaning of a washroom is the only solution to the problem.

Dr Sandeep Kapoor, director of Healthcity Hospital, Lucknow, said, “Many Covid-19 patients have comorbidities. A good number of them may be on steroids and immune-suppressants. Poor hygiene and dirty washroom will make them susceptible to bacterial infections.”

Dr Gupta added: “Washrooms need to be cleaned at regular intervals, preferably every hour, in a bid to reduce the chance of cross-infection.”

Experts said even if a washroom has a soap dispenser, the chances of oral, faecal, bacterial or water-borne infection would still be high.

“Chances of acquiring secondary infection from other patients are among those suffering from the viral infection. Infections can be transmitted via door knob, flush, tap or common towel,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

