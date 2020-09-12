e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh health department issues order for Covid-19 test on demand

Uttar Pradesh health department issues order for Covid-19 test on demand

Additional chief secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said a person could visit any authorised laboratory without a prescription and get a SARS CoV-2 test

lucknow Updated: Sep 12, 2020 11:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
If a person is symptomatic—high fever, dry cough, tiredness, loss of taste/smell or difficulty in breathing—or if a person is travelling and authorities at the destination require a Covid-19 test result, (s)he could get a test administered on demand.
If a person is symptomatic—high fever, dry cough, tiredness, loss of taste/smell or difficulty in breathing—or if a person is travelling and authorities at the destination require a Covid-19 test result, (s)he could get a test administered on demand.(Representational Photo/AFP)
         

The Uttar Pradesh health and family welfare department on Friday issued an order for Covid-19 tests on demand.

Additional chief secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said a person could visit any authorised laboratory without a prescription and get a SARS CoV-2 test.

The health and family welfare department has set certain conditions, such as the person who wishes to be tested should have come in contact with a Covid-19 patient or a family member or with someone in a public place.

Also Read: Migrants in UP pack their bags as former employers lay out red carpet for their return

If a person is symptomatic—high fever, dry cough, tiredness, loss of taste/smell or difficulty in breathing—or if a person is travelling and authorities at the destination require a Covid-19 test result, (s)he could get a test administered on demand, Prasad said.

He said it had been brought to his notice that people being tested provided authorities with incorrect addresses and phone numbers. He directed laboratories to check phone numbers, addresses and collect copies of identity cards—Aadhaar card, driving licence or PAN card.

tags
top news
Changing Chinese positions on Ladakh
Changing Chinese positions on Ladakh
Animal trials proved efficacy of Covaxin, says Bharat Biotech
Animal trials proved efficacy of Covaxin, says Bharat Biotech
With record 97,570 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally goes past 4.6 million
With record 97,570 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally goes past 4.6 million
Union minister explains why Centre gave Kangana Ranaut Y-plus security
Union minister explains why Centre gave Kangana Ranaut Y-plus security
Tripura HC cites poor treatment facility for Covid patients, seek report from government
Tripura HC cites poor treatment facility for Covid patients, seek report from government
Migrants in UP pack their bags as former employers lay out red carpet for their return
Migrants in UP pack their bags as former employers lay out red carpet for their return
If you’re travelling in Delhi Metro, strictly adhere to social distancing rules
If you’re travelling in Delhi Metro, strictly adhere to social distancing rules
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In