Uttar Pradesh health department issues order for Covid-19 test on demand

lucknow

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 11:10 IST

The Uttar Pradesh health and family welfare department on Friday issued an order for Covid-19 tests on demand.

Additional chief secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said a person could visit any authorised laboratory without a prescription and get a SARS CoV-2 test.

The health and family welfare department has set certain conditions, such as the person who wishes to be tested should have come in contact with a Covid-19 patient or a family member or with someone in a public place.

If a person is symptomatic—high fever, dry cough, tiredness, loss of taste/smell or difficulty in breathing—or if a person is travelling and authorities at the destination require a Covid-19 test result, (s)he could get a test administered on demand, Prasad said.

He said it had been brought to his notice that people being tested provided authorities with incorrect addresses and phone numbers. He directed laboratories to check phone numbers, addresses and collect copies of identity cards—Aadhaar card, driving licence or PAN card.