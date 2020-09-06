e-paper
Home / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh records yet another highest single-day spike of 6,777 Covid-19 cases; tally over 266,000

Uttar Pradesh records yet another highest single-day spike of 6,777 Covid-19 cases; tally over 266,000

The previous single-day highest spike of 6,692 Covid-19 cases was recorded on Saturday, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said adding that active cases have now reached 61,625.

lucknow Updated: Sep 06, 2020 18:29 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshti Sabarwal
Edited by: Harshti Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India on Sunday logged more than 90,000 Covid-19 cases which is also the highest single day-spike globally .
India on Sunday logged more than 90,000 Covid-19 cases which is also the highest single day-spike globally .
         

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday registered yet another highest single day spike of 6,777 cases due to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, the state’s health department said. The over tally stands at 2,66,283.

As many as 77 people lost their lives, taking the death toll to nearly 4,000.

The previous single-day highest spike of 6,692 Covid-19 cases was recorded on Saturday, Additional chief secretary, medical and health, Amit Mohan Prasad said adding that active cases have now reached 61,625.

As many as 200,738 patients have been discharged after recovering from Covid-19.

Prasad also said that nearly 156,000 samples were tested for the disease on Saturday.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday logged more than 90,000 Covid-19 cases which is also the highest single day-spike globally .The overall tally is over 4.11 million and the death toll stands at 70,626.

The active cases in the country have climbed to 862320 whereas nearly 3.2 million people have recovered from the infection so far.

(With inputs from PTI)

