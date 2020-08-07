e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh sees record 63 Covid-19 deaths; 4,404 fresh cases

Uttar Pradesh sees record 63 Covid-19 deaths; 4,404 fresh cases

Presently, there are 44,563 active cases in the state and 66,834 people have recovered and discharged from hospitals, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said.

lucknow Updated: Aug 07, 2020 18:46 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Lucknow
A total of 4,404 fresh cases were reported in the state during this period, taking the tally to 1,13,378.
A total of 4,404 fresh cases were reported in the state during this period, taking the tally to 1,13,378.(HT Photo)
         

Uttar Pradesh on Friday witnessed a record 63 people people succumbing to Covid-19, pushing the death toll in the state to 1,981, an official said.

  A total of 4,404 fresh cases were reported in the state during this period, taking the tally to 1,13,378.

Presently, there are 44,563 active cases in the state and 66,834 people have recovered and discharged from hospitals, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said.

On Thursday, 95,737 tests were conducted with which the number of total tests performed in the state has gone up to over 28 lakh, he said, adding that Uttar Pradesh is now among the state that has performed the maximum number of tests.

There are 15,035 people presently in home isolation while 1,325 are being treated in private hospitals and 170 others in semi-paid facilities, Awasthi added.

tags
top news
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
PM Modi to launch submarine cable connectivity for Andaman & Nicobar
PM Modi to launch submarine cable connectivity for Andaman & Nicobar
15 killed, 50 trapped after landslide in Kerala’s Idukki: What we know so far
15 killed, 50 trapped after landslide in Kerala’s Idukki: What we know so far
A week before Rajasthan assembly session, Raje meets BJP chief  Nadda
A week before Rajasthan assembly session, Raje meets BJP chief  Nadda
Seers demand memorial pillars for those who lost lives for Ram temple
Seers demand memorial pillars for those who lost lives for Ram temple
Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to Lucknow hospital
Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to Lucknow hospital
India retains rights to host 2021 ICC T20 World Cup: Report
India retains rights to host 2021 ICC T20 World Cup: Report
How will Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy help? CM Arvind Kejriwal answers
How will Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy help? CM Arvind Kejriwal answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In