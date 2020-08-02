e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh witnesses light to moderate rains at few places

Uttar Pradesh witnesses light to moderate rains at few places

According to the Meteorological (MeT) Department, thunderstorm accompanied with lightening occurred at isolated places over the state. Heavy rains are very likely at isolated places over the state on August 2 and 3.

lucknow Updated: Aug 02, 2020 15:25 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Lucknow
Rainfall along with thundershowers is very likely at many places over the state on August 4 and 5.
Rainfall along with thundershowers is very likely at many places over the state on August 4 and 5.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

Light to moderate rains along with thundershowers occurred at a few places in the state with heavy rains at isolated places on Sunday.

According to the Meteorological (MeT) Department, thunderstorm accompanied with lightening occurred at isolated places over the state. Heavy rains are very likely at isolated places over the state on August 2 and 3.

Rainfall along with thundershowers is very likely at many places over the state on August 4 and 5.

tags
top news
With CPEC in mind, China wants iron brother Pakistan to pitch BLA as terror group in UN
With CPEC in mind, China wants iron brother Pakistan to pitch BLA as terror group in UN
A video invite for LK Advani, MM Joshi for Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya
A video invite for LK Advani, MM Joshi for Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya
Sushant’s call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police’s probe radar
Sushant’s call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police’s probe radar
Rishi Sunak calls for Mahatma Gandhi, non-white icons on UK coins
Rishi Sunak calls for Mahatma Gandhi, non-white icons on UK coins
India, China hold crucial disengagement talks, focus on Finger Area
India, China hold crucial disengagement talks, focus on Finger Area
Tracking the political journey of UP minister Kamal Rani Varun, who died of Covid-19
Tracking the political journey of UP minister Kamal Rani Varun, who died of Covid-19
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, says top doctor
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, says top doctor
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In