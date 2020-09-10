Uttar Pradesh youth thrashed to death by girlfriend’s kin in Azamgarh

lucknow

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 08:47 IST

A 22-year old Uttar Pradesh youth from Azamgarh was tied to a post and beaten up before hot water was poured on him, allegedly by kin of his girlfriend in Chewata village under Kaptanganj police station area of the district early Wednesday morning. He succumbed to the injuries on the way to a hospital after being rescued, said police.

The incident took place when the youth went to the girl’s house during wee hours on Wednesday to see her.

Five persons, including the girl, her two brothers and two others have been arrested in the case.

Manish Ram was in love with the 19 year old girl, who lives in his neighborhood, for the last one year. Both their families were against the relationship which led to Manish being sent away to Ghaziabad by his family around a year ago, according to a police officer.

The officer said that Manish had returned to the village around a month ago and on Wednesday, slipped into his girlfriend’s house in the wee hours to meet her.

The family members of the girl woke up after hearing him chat with the girl and caught Manish. Later, they tied him to a peg and thrashed him. They also poured hot water on him. Once his condition deteriorated, they called up police claiming they had caught a thief who had slipped into their house, said police.

Police team freed the youth after reaching the spot and rushed him to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead. His body has been sent for post- mortem.

Kaptanganj police station officer inspector Anand Kumar Singh said that five persons have been arrested after a case was registered under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) following a complaint by the deceased’s brother, Anil Kumar. Further investigation is on.