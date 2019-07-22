Varanasi, Greater Noida to have Skill Centres of Excellence

The Union ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship and the Uttar Pradesh government have decided to set up skill centres of excellence (CoEs) in Greater Noida and Varanasi. The centre in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi will be for the services sector while that in Greater Noida will be for plumbing, an official release said.

Union minister of skill development and entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey and chief minister Yogi Adityanath took the decision at a meeting in Lucknow on Saturday. Besides, an India Institute of Skills (IIS) will be built in Kanpur.

The institute will be opened in partnership with the Institute of Technical Education, Singapore, and will have around 10-12 labs. It will not only focus on hard skills from the manufacturing sector but also on skills related to the service sector.

The two centres will have the latest infrastructure which will be created under a joint collaboration between the state and the centre. Uttar Pradesh will provide land for setting up the two buildings. The infrastructure and training delivery will be supported by the respective Sector Skill Councils and the industry partners to make it relevant to market demand and trends.

The centre was conceptualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself during his visit to Singapore’s Institute of Technical Education and its foundation was also laid by him.

Reassuring support from the centre to the state, Mahendra Nath Pandey said, “MSDE will work closely with Uttar Pradesh government to ensure world class infrastructure for skilling and will ensure the up-skilling and re-skilling of its youth under our programs making them market relevant.

“This will prepare the youth for the industries that are being set up in the state through Yogi Adityanathjis efforts. Ensuring that we create opportunities of employment locally, we will also address the issue of migration in the state and will eventually drive it towards sustainable development.”

Commenting on the partnership, Yogi Adityanath said, “We have been focusing on our clusters in UP for skill development through our One District One Product scheme. Our focus is also towards our farmer community and we will work together with the Centre to up-skill them to todays time and age enhancing their productivity, leading to better livelihood.”

The meeting also had detailed discussions around re-energising the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) ecosystem in the State and focus on its upgradation and modernization. There are a total of 3,134 ITIs in the state with a seating capacity of 7.58 lakh with close to 5.63 lakh students getting trained in them.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 13:41 IST