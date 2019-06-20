Video exposes major security lapse in Rae Bareli jail

Another major security lapse in UP jails surfaced on Wednesday after a video of a dreaded criminal harassing three other inmates inside Rae Bareli district jail went viral on social media.

Superintendent of police (SP), Rae Bareli, Sunil Kumar Singh and district magistrate Neha Sharma recovered two mobile phones with SIM cards from the barrack of the alleged criminal Akash Yadav during inspection soon after the video surfaced. Moreover, 250 grams of marijuana and a mobile charger were also recovered from the barrack.

Talking to HT on phone, the SP said it was surprising that the under-trial Akash Yadav was provided mobile phones and SIMs as well as marijuana inside the jail. He said several anomalies were during the inspection and an FIR against Yadav had also been registered for harassing and threatening other jail inmates.

Singh said the role of some jail authorities had come under scanner during the preliminary probe and the district administration was sending a report to the state government and the prison headquarters.

He said initial probe confirmed that the video was prepared by Akash Yadav (who has 11 criminal cases including rape, murder and attempt to murder against him) while harassing three inmates. He said Yadav, lodged in the jail since September 2017, was a supporter of the pradhan of Rae Bareli’s Bhuyemau village Desraj Pasi. He said the other three inmates were from the pradhan’s rival group and were named in an attempt to murder case last month. He said the three inmates had surrendered recently in the same case after which they were sent to jail.

The SP said Akash Yadav harassed the three inmates by making them do sit-ups and asking them to slap each other. He said Yadav made video of the inmates while doing sit-ups and shared it with other supporters of the pradhan on Tuesday. The same video was shared further on social media on Wednesday.

Director general of prisons administration and reforms, Anand Kumar said the use of phones inside the jail and harassment of inmates had been taken seriously. He said he had sought a report and action was likely against some jail officials. He said the alleged accused Akash Yadav would be shifted to another jail to avert any such incident in future.

Earlier, a similar lapse was found in Rae Bareli district jail when a video of two dreaded criminals Sohrab and Anshu Dixit surfaced on social media on November 21, 2018. They were seen demanding extortion money and partying inside a barrack. The state government had suspended six people, including the then Rae Bareli district jail senior superintendent, jailor and deputy jailor and ordered departmental inquiry against them. The the two dreaded criminals were also shifted.

FLASHBACk

June 6: Video of two undertrials talking on cell phones and partying inside Ghazipur district jail went viral.

June 5: Pictures of Naini central jail inmates partying and consuming liquor went viral on social media after which two jail sentries were suspended and inquiry was ordered against them. A show cause notice was issued to the jail superintendent.

Tall claims fall flat

Repeated incidents of use of mobile phones and availability of other banned materials inside the jail have proved that the claims to enhance security measures inside are false. Earlier, the UP prisons administration and reform services department had claimed to have increased security inside jails after dreaded gangster Prem Prakash Singh alias Munna Bajrangi was shot dead in Baghpat district jail on July 9, 2018. Rathi, who was also lodged at Baghpat jail, had allegedly shot dead Bajrangi after getting a pistol and bullets inside the jail.

The murder had exposed security lapses inside jails.

Later, the incident of torturing a Lucknow realtor Mohit Jaiswal after forcibly taking him inside Deoria district jail by politician turned Mafioso Atiq Ahmad and his aides on December 26, 2018 had again exposed the criminal and jail personnel nexus. The case is now being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Atiq Ahmad has been shifted to Ahmedabad jail.

