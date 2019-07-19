We had to pay ‘lagaan’, government should conduct probe: Sonbhadra villagers

Residents of Umbha, the village where 10 people were killed in firing during a land dispute-related clash on Wednesday, said they were made to pay ‘lagaan’ (land revenue) to a private individual and though the practice had stopped two years ago, the government should now conduct a probe into the matter.

Ganesh Lal, resident of the village, said, “I used to pay ‘lagaan’ (land revenue) of Rs 1,500 per bigha annually to a person from Patna till two years ago. I did farming on two bigha of land. I could not afford lagaan for more land.”

His ancestors had developed the land, he said.

Lal said he didn’t know the name of the person who used to take lagaan from the villagers. The person stopped visiting the village but the villagers had no idea as to why he did so, Lal said.

Bhagwandas, another villager, said he also used to pay lagaan. “But the sahib didn’t come to take lagaan since last two years,” he said.

The lagaan amount used to vary from year to year, he said.

“Sometimes, he used to charge Rs 1,500 per bigha. On another occasion, he charged Rs 2,000 per bigha. Whether the yield was good or bad, the locals had to pay lagaan,” Bhagwandas said.

Many locals confirmed that ‘lagaan’ used to be paid to a private individual, but the practice had stopped and they now wanted their land back.

They said the government should ensure a probe to find out who recovered lagaan from them.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 10:24 IST