Mask it: Makeup junkies say it with a trend

Makeup has almost always been a trendsetting artistic expression for many social causes. From the rainbow hued eyeshadows that support the Pride of LGBTQI+ to the animal prints that have many a times helped raise awareness against animal cruelty, there are examples aplenty to prove how crucial makeup artistry has been, since forever! And the newest trend is mask makeup, wherein makeup artists are drawing masks on their faces to encourage the masses to wear face masks in the Covid-19 era.

“I was the first makeup artist to kick-start this trend of mask makeup in India,” claims Manjeet Khehra, a Bengaluru-based makeup artist and beauty expert. She adds that the reason behind her painting her face with a mask was to “salute everyone across the world, who have had to choicelessly wear masks to help fight this horrible virus, and to encourage more and more people to wear face masks, to respect the efforts of Covid-19 warriors.”

Talking about how a makeup trend can act as a useful means to raise awareness, Khehra says, “The mask makeup trend is definitely one that can make an uncomfortable mask look trendy, and hence encourage people to wear it. Masks are in, masks are cool!”

Among those who have taken a liking to this trend, since it has gone viral, is Divya Sharma. A Chhattisgarh-based makeup artist and vlogger, Sharma says, “I like this trend because it motivates people to wear masks, which is anyway a plus point. And not only that, mask is soon becoming a fashion statement, and it’s fun recreating and designing new mask patterns on the face!”

And to add to this, “many youngsters take to social media to check out online tutorials and seek their next inspiration for #igotuplikethis look,” says Shivani Mehra, a makeup artists and beauty blogger, adding, “As a content creator, I feel like it’s our responsibility to stimulate good habits like wearing masks in public places! Taking up mask makeup challenge was fun, and I felt I’m able to help raise awareness for what the world is fighting. I believe I made a positive difference.”