Modelling days discipline helps me till today: Parinitaa Seth

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 19:15 IST

Actor/model Parinitaa Seth is glad to have started her career as a model. “What you learn as a model – the discipline in daily life – is something that sticks with you throughout life. Today, whatever I am, is all because of my modelling days. Be it our fixed fitness regime, healthy diet and disciplined lifestyle, all of this is an inseparable part of my lifestyle since I started modelling and simultaneously took up TV shows way back in 2001.”

Talking about her early days, she said, “I’ve been in Mumbai for 30 years now. I came to study fashion in the city and then got married. I joined my family production house that was being run by my maternal family. I used to design clothes for their shows. It was then one of my friends suggested that me to try my hand at ad films. And till date, I have done over 300-odd commercials along with TV, travel shows and now web series.

“Once in front of the camera, I decided to train myself as an actor and did acting workshops with coaches like Divya Palat and Saurabh Sachdeva to polish my craft. But consciously I stayed away from mainstream projects as they demanded too much time and my priority was home, family and of course my commercial assignments.”

Pariniita has appeared in shows like‘Dil Kya Chahta Hai,’ ‘Kasauti Zindagii Kay,’ ‘CID’, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, ‘Mayavi Malang’, along with web shows like ‘Mind The Malhotras’, ‘Pooja & Pawan’. She will be seen as a negative character for the first time in the upcoming web-series ‘Aashram’. “I am a model and I was apprehensive whether I would be able to do the role just as it was expected. So, I asked Prakash (Jha) sir if he was sure that he wanted me to play this character and he was so sure. I called Saurabh (Sachdeva) to guide me about how to add the right nuances to this grey role I was going to play. This is the first time I have used very raw language (on camera),” she said.

The show was extensively shot in Ayodhya, UP. “Yes, we shot from October 2020 to January this year and I loved the winter there. The city looks beautiful in winter and has its own charm. The food, especially phirni and jalebi is something I still have a craving for. The series has shaped up very well and is based on gurus and the ashrams they run. It’s definitely not based on any real guru. The story is quite interesting and I am sure the audience will love this thriller.”