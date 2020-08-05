e-paper
Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
Home / More Lifestyle / 5 vegetables that can be grown in monsoon

5 vegetables that can be grown in monsoon

Planning to have your own kitchen garden? Here are some veggies that you can grow during monsoon.

Aug 05, 2020 19:22 IST
Neharika Sharma
Neharika Sharma
Hindustan Times
The parks and gardens are lush green and there are various plants, vegetables and herbs that grow well in this wet and humid weather.
It’s monsoon season! Most Indian states are experiencing heavy rains. The parks and gardens are lush green. There are various plants, vegetables and herbs that grow well in this wet and humid weather. Here, we are going to list some vegetables that can easily grow in this season.

1. Ladies finger or Okra: Wet and humid climate is an absolute favourite condition for a ladies finger plant to grow. This is one of the most loved Indian vegetable and it matures very efficiently in the Indian monsoon season. Ideally, the seeds of this plant take around 5 to 6 days to germinate and the vegetable takes 55 to 65 days to mature.

2. Spinach: This is a highly nutritious vegetable with a plethora of benefits. Spinach is a good source of vitamins A, C and K, magnesium, iron and manganese. The low temperatures during monsoon facilitate the growth of spinach plant. It needs 6 weeks of cool weather from seed sowing to harvest.

3. Cucumber: If you’re new to kitchen, balcony or roof-top gardening, you must try your hands at growing cucumber. Good porous soil, regular sun and plenty of moisture is enough to grow this climber. Ideally, cucumbers need 55 to 70 days to grow and produce fruit.

4. Eggplant or Brinjal: Mostly eggplants need a great deal of space to grow, but if you have a large container/pot then you can grow it in your balcony as well. This plant requires lots of sun to thrive. Water regularly and the seeds generally germinate within 2-3 weeks.

5. Carrot: This is a year-round crop. This plant needs direct sun and relatively cool soil. Planting can be done during August. You just need to be a little patient because germination takes up to three weeks.

