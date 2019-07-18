A musical ode to rains

Barkha Ritu, like every year is back to pay a tribute to the ragas that are specific to monsoon season. Conceived by Banyan Tree, the event will feature Shounak Abhisheki and pandit Shivkumar Sharma, this year.

Mahesh Babu, director, Banyan Tree, shares, “Monsoons have always been a favourite subject of interpretation for the creative minds. Barkha Ritu each year brings to the city some of the greatest maestros to present their musical interpretation of the monsoons. The heart-warming renditions by almost all the stalwarts of Indian classical music at Barkha Ritu have been making monsoons memorable over the past 18 years.”

This year Barkha Ritu the festival that began in Bengaluru will travel to Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and will conclude in Chennai. Mahesh adds, “In each city Banyan Tree has planned to feature an interesting combination of maestros creating a perfect blend of traditional monsoon raagas for the benefit of music lovers of all age groups.”

Padma Vibhushan Pt. Shivkumar Sharma

Barkha Ritu (Pune) will feature the renowned vocalist Shounak Abhisheki and living legend Padma Vibhushan Pt. Shivkumar Sharma.

Where: Bal Gandharwa Rang Mandir, JM Road

When: July 20, 6.30pm

