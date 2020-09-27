e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
A robust blend of nostalgia

There isn’t a better comfort food quite like Mughlai grub done to perfection.

more-lifestyle Updated: Sep 27, 2020 16:46 IST
HTC
HTC
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken Tikka Masala (HTC)
         

There isn’t a better comfort food quite like Mughlai grub done to perfection. Curry & Co., a takeaway and home delivery restaurant in south Delhi offers signature recipes made with locally sourced ingredients.

Co-owned by chef Mayur Gupta, the restaurant serves mouth watering dishes including Bhuni Tandoori Pomfret, Mutton Keema Bhurji, Paneer Makhani, Chicken Tikka Masala, Hyderabadi Gosht Biryani, Hari Mirch Naan, and Shahi Tukra, in earthenware handis, which is their USP.

Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken Tikka Masala ( HTC )

They also have a DIY box of Delhi chaats. Prioritising safety and hygiene in these Covid-19 times, Gupta says, “We’re offering handi openers and hand sanitisers with every order. We regularly check the temperature of kitchen and delivery staff as safety, presentation and taste is our top priority.”

Where: Shahpur Jat. For home delivery across Delhi/NCR, call: 9311591342, or order on Zomato/Swiggy/Magicpin.

Website - currynco.com

