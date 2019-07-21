A song for a voice: Bands come together for a cause

Everyone enjoys coming together and listening to music, don’t they? But today (July 21), as you sway to songs such as Counting Stars by OneRepublic, Yam Yam by No Vacation, Vertigo by U2, and Come Together by Beatles, you’ll be contributing to a special cause too.

The event—A Song for a Voice, a fundraising concert in its second editions aims to raise funds for girls education and will showcase three student bands—Inverted Zebra, Marching to Mars, 421S as well as a showcase by the One World College of Music. The nominal entry fee of Rs 500 will go to ‘My Daughter is Precious’ towards funding the higher education of underprivileged girls and enable them to get a college or vocational education. In its first edition August 2018, an amount of Rs 1 lakh was raised to help six girls to Janki Devi Memorial College, Delhi to help them in their degree and gain financial independence.

“We are hoping that through music, we are able to give girls an education, and that’s going to give them a voice,” says, 17-year-old student Kaavya Rajesh, adding, “We thought a good way to raise funds for students undergraduate education would be through performances by students. The funds will specifically go towards sending girls to college. We’re thinking of supporting the college for another year as well, as the girls there did really well,” says Kaavya, who started the campaign My Daughter is Precious with her parents a few years back.

“The event last year was a huge success, about 200 people came. The performances were more duets and solo performances. That’s why I thought, I want to do it again this year. My friend, Manas Raj Kumar has a band, and we are co-organising it together this year. The music is mostly rock, and the bands are really happy to participate,” she adds.

Witness an electrifying performance by band Inverted Zebra, as they play Dream On by Aerosmith, Don’t Stop Me Now by Queen, and You Give Love a Bad Name by Bon Jovi and more. “We play rock music, from classic to alternative rock. In this concert, everyone is getting an opportunity to perform. We’re using this to help a cause,” says, Manas, the drummer, and founder of the five-piece band.

Catch it live

What: A Song for a Voice

Where: Saints N Sinners, GF-21 Global Foyer, Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurugram

When: July 20

Timing: 9 pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur Metro Station on Yellow Line

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 13:40 IST