A spice odyssey: Understanding the round masala-daani intrinsic to Indian kitchens the world over

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 16:04 IST

Every Indian kid has memories of watching their mothers and grandmothers cook fragrant, robust meals with ingredients and spices that somehow the kitchen never ran short of. There was always an order to these spices, almost like an assembly line. The round spice box was akin to the conveyor belt inside which these dish-changing, nostalgia-inducing masalas were stored.

The humble stainless steel round box was no less than an artist’s palette, housing a magic trove of colours, flavours and aromas. The granny, with the flourish of a master sorcerer, would extract her choice of spices from its various compartments, completely transforming a dish. So what exactly is this spice box and why has it been such an intrinsic part of Indian kitchens? Is there a standard to be followed or are there variations in the spices? Five renowned chefs answer these questions and take us on an aromatic trail along the spice route.

Gulam Qureshi is a force to reckon with in the country’s culinary landscape. The senior masterchef at Dum Pukht, ITC Maurya carries the legacy of Padma Shri chef Imtiaz Qureshi. And as is with any legacy, his has its own secret ingredients. “We have a khandaani masala made with 18-19 different kinds of spices, including laung, elaichi, dalchini, tej patta, badi elaichi and saunf. We call this the potli masala, which is an Awadhi speciality,” he says. His wife, Aisa Qureshi, is the daughter of Imtiaz Qureshi, and when you come from a family of stalwarts, traditions are part of the package. “Her mother and grandmother had these dabbas. In Lucknow, we also have dried rose petals in this box,” he shares.

A traditional Awadhi spread at the house of chef Gulam Qureshi. ( Photo: Shivam Saxena/HT )

It’s all about the right balance which comes with practice. Gulam says, “Balance is very important in traditional Indian cooking. It is important to understand how much masala to use at what stage of preparation and how long to cook it for. Dum pukht, for example, is a slow form cooking, and comes with practice.”

Classifying these spices into three categories, chef Osama Jalali says that these form the foundation of every Indian dish. “Saundha (earthy), Khushboo (fragrance) and Garam (hot) — these are the basics. Saundha masala has spices like khus, patthar ke phool and paan roots. Cinnamon, nutmeg, mace, green cardamom and cloves go into the making of the khushboo masala. Dishes of Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Delhi will always have dhaniya powder, lal mirch, garam masala and khushboo masala,” he says. Hailing from Rampur in UP, his family would always carry their own spice box whenever they would travel. “As kids, whenever we had to go somewhere, our grandmother would make sure to keep that masala-daani, otherwise she would refuse to cook,” he shares with a laugh.

He reveals an interesting bit of trivia concerning the spice boxes used commercially and in restaurants. Sugar, although not a spice, is a secret component restaurant chefs and cooks swear by. “You will find sugar in most of these boxes as it helps bind all the flavours and lends a glaze to the final dish,” he says.

There is no limit to the spice boxes one keeps, and the spices vary on individual tastes and style of cooking. Chef Manish Mehrotra of the widely-acclaimed Indian Accent, has two of these boxes. “One box has turmeric, jeera powder, dhaniya powder, lal mirchi, saunf powder. The other spice box has whole spices like tej patta, badi and chhoti elaichi, laung, black pepper — all khada masalas. In my spice box, you will also find saffron, Maggi seasoning powder, Kolhapuri masala, pav bhaji masala and chaat masala,” he says, adding, “Indian cuisine is not only about individual spice; it is about spice blends.”

Spice boxes are not merely boxes of utility; they are intrinsic to Indian kitchens and take the shape of the region they are used in. “My mother had one, and all the houses in our village had one. In those days, they were heavy copper or stainless steel boxes. Spice boxes are a part of my life and at my restaurants, I use the standard 16-hole boxes. I like to keep whole spices separate, and grind my own masalas,” says chef Sabyasachi Gorai. Any one spice he swears by? “I can live without salt, but can’t live without star anise,” he shares. Having seen the dabbas of various families on his travels across India, he says that only a few spices differ, ensuring that the essence of the dabba remains intact. “In Hyderabad, they have Guntur chilli, and khopra in Kerala. In some areas, they store urad dal in these dabbas. Goan households have cinnamon and nutmeg. Standard items include salt, turmeric, red chillies, and jeera and dhaniya powder. I personally procure Mathania mirchi and sendha namak so that I know the origin of my spices,” he says.

The entire purpose of a spice box is to have the basics of tadka, or tempering, ready when the oil is hot. “The moment the oil is hot, you shouldn’t have to run around, otherwise the oil will burn. The whole point of the spice box is to have a box that solves everything,” says chef Ranveer Brar.

Elaborating on the fundamental differences in the spice boxes of India, Brar adds, “The masala-daani has three aspects — regional, cultural and heritage. Regional is essentially dependent on agriculture, based on what spices grow in that region. Cultural is part of the religion, and heritage revolves around family tradition. An entire culture converges into a spice box. The moment you open a spice box, you immediately know which spice is used most in that family. In my house, we have two compartments for coriander powder. You can actually create an image of the taste of the dish based purely on the spice box.”

With the changing culinary landscape and global influences on Indian styles of cooking, the spice boxes are also taking newer forms. “Earlier the spice boxes were very conservative because the cooking was conservative. Today, spice boxes are becoming global. Rye was never a part of the spice box of a north Indian family, till maybe five years ago. Oregano and chilli flakes are now part of many Gujarati spice boxes,” informs Brar.

