Adopt these time - saving kitchen hacks!

Adopt these time - saving kitchen hacks!

The outbreak of COVID-19 forced us to stay at our homes and manage everything single-handedly. With no house helps around, one was bound to meet office deadlines alongside household chores. Some took it as an opportunity to learn a new skill; others struggled through these hard times.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 00:05 IST
Neharika Sharma
Neharika Sharma
Hindustan Times
         

We are always running against time. There’s so much to do and so less time. Don’t you feel the same?

As much as one might enjoy cooking, it all takes a lot of time. Sometimes it’s not easy to do this with our increasingly busy lifestyles. No one wants to stay in the kitchen all day. Thus, we bring you some kitchen hacks that will simplify your tasks and increase your opportunities for leisure.

1. Plan in advance: Keep a list of things that you would require in the coming week. This will not just help you in shopping for the stuff you need, but also help you plan the week’s menu in advance. If you have any plans for the weekend, shop accordingly to avoid last minute visits to the market.

2. Wash fruits and vegetables before storing them: This is a great way to save time. Develop a habit of washing and cleaning vegetables and fruits before storing them. This is not only a good hygiene practice to follow in the times of coronavirus, but also a time saver for busy days.

3. Pre-mix spices you use daily: We tend to use a certain set of spice and herbs for almost all recipes. If you want to simplify your task, mix all the regularly used spices together.

4. Prepare and store onion-garlic mixture: Onion and garlic form the base of several gravy-based recipes. But peeling chopping and grinding them every day is a tedious task. To save yourself from this day to day chore, just prepare the onion-garlic mixture and store it in your refrigerator. Ensure storing it in a plastic or a glass container. This mixture has a shelf life of around 7 to 10 days.

5. Freeze herbs: While some herbs are available round the year, there are a few that are seasonal. Here’s a trick how you can maintain a year-long supply of seasonal herb. For this you need to clean the herbs and remove all its moisture by sun-drying it. Once it is dehydrated, store it in an air-tight container and here you have your yearly supply of seasonal herbs.

