All geared up for a totally delicious launch

With another successful outlet launch at Pacific Mall, Anand Vihar, the team at Honey & Dough, a renowned Delhi-based bakery and coffeehouse, gears up for their eighth launch at Cyber Park, Gurugram.

more-lifestyle Updated: Sep 27, 2020 16:01 IST
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Chic ambience makes it a perfect place to hangout
Chic ambience makes it a perfect place to hangout
         

With another successful outlet launch at Pacific Mall, Anand Vihar, the team at Honey & Dough, a renowned Delhi-based bakery and coffeehouse, gears up for their eighth launch at Cyber Park, Gurugram. Started in 2017, the family owned patisserie and confectionery boasts of multiple stand-alone outlets.

The serene blue interiors of the coffeehouse along with trendy ambience and laid back vibes make Honey & Dough a relaxing and approachable spot to hang out at. “ Honey & Dough is one of the fastest growing bakery brands famous for being a one-stop-shop for an array of quality baked goods, brewed coffee, and light bites. If you’re looking to pair your coffee with a bite on the side, then Honey & Dough’s bakery is at your service. Choose from croissants, muffins, tea cakes and sandwiches and make your coffee date even heartier,” says Aavika Chhawchharia, co-owner

Honey & Dough goes beyond being a typical bakery that caters only to satiate your sweet tooth. A selection of continental favourites like pizzas, pastas, sandwiches and burgers are a part of the extensive savoury menu. Bite into delightful savoury pastries and enjoy a scrumptious brunch at Honey & Dough. Leafy salads with delicious dressings as well as healthier alternatives are also available. An all-day breakfast showcase with freshly flipped omelettes, pancakes, French fries, mashed potatoes and sausages which can be paired with a classic French Toast or Baked vegetables and Garlic Bread, is a crowd favourite.

Apart from the hot kitchen, Honey & Dough has an expansive range of offerings which make for exclusive gifting options for all occasions. From gourmet cookies to pralines, coated nuts and Italian biscotti, it’s all there, beautifully packaged and freshly baked. The pastry counter is famous for the much-loved, gorgeous cakes for every special occasion. “ Our brand handcrafts its own selection of artisanal chocolates, which come in a range of flavours and combinations such as Cranberry Pistachio White Chocolate, Moulded Chocolate Bar and are ideal for your binge watching spree or as a gifting option for your friends and family,” says Utsav Chhawchharia, co-owner

Honey & Dough

Locations: Defence Colony /Two Horizon Gurgaon / Vasant Kunj / Malviya Nagar /Hargobind Enclave / Dwarka / Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden

Contact : 8527966844 / 9911993123

Website: www.honeyanddough.in

Timings : 8 am to 11 pm

