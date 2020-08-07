All you need to know about walnut butter

more-lifestyle

Butter can make anything better. Renowned chef Julia Child once said, “With enough butter, anything is good.” So, how can we not enjoy different assortments of butter that are available in the market today. A recent spurge in nut butters have made us all inquisitive. Walnut butter is one such nut butter that experts decode for us today.

Walnut butter is a rich source of Omega 3 fatty acids that are really good for health. It includes nutrients similar to peanut butter. However, walnut butter has inflammatory properties which helps to improve diseases related to Arthritis and Autoimmune. Also, it helps to improve cholesterol level. It is a good source of magnesium, phosphorus, copper, vitamin B6 and iron.

How much is too much

When we throw light on saturated fatty acids (SFAs), table butter contains about 51 g of SFAs in a 100 g pack while walnut butter contains about 6 g of SFA in a 100 g pack. A higher intake of SFAs may increase your blood LDL cholesterol or “bad cholesterol”. It is essential to keep your LDL levels within the normal range to avoid problems related to heart. Two tbsp. is enough and not on a daily basis. High consumption of walnut butter can also cause Diarrhea. People who are allergic to nuts, should not eat walnut butter. In some case, people may have rash problems or breathing difficulties. In that case, consult a doctor.

Walnut butters can be a good substitute for table butters however, do not consume in excess amounts. Butters are calorie dense and high in fat content so try to reduce your intake to as little as possible. To take our omega 3s, we can always turn to walnuts and for our fats, cold pressed fats like olive oil can be your choice.

Inputs by clinical dietitian, Shivika Gandhi and nutritionist Payal Rangar

Walnut Butter and Apple Sandwich recipe Spread coconut oil on one side of bread and walnut butter on the other side. Place apple slices in between the two slices of bread. In a stove, toast sandwiches on low flame until lightly brown, warm, and crispy. This is a healthy version of grilled cheese sandwich

Overnight Apple Walnut Butter Oats recipe Take approx. 25gms of oats and add 1 cup of toned milk to it. Now add approx. ½ tablespoon of walnut butter to your bowl. Refrigerate overnight.Next morning, cut 1 apple into it. Garnish it with a pinch of cinnamon powder and a teaspoon of flax seeds. Enjoy your healthy breakfast cereal!