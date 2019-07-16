Are you a new parent or having a baby soon? Here are 5 things you could use

Are you getting ready to welcome a new baby in your home? Or are celebrating the arrival of one? With a new member of the family coming, you don’t just have to adjust your alarm clocks or your calenders but also make your home and surroundings baby proof. Here’s a wishlist to help you with all your immediate baby needs so you or your family members can avoid any last minute running around.

Diapers, baby wipes, diaper bags

Your bundle of joy is also your responsibility and you must make sure that the baby has everything she/he needs before the real need arises. Stay prepared with combo packs of diapers and baby wipes to avoid any hygiene-related issues arising. Get diaper bags that you can stock well so that going out with the new baby is hassle-free and comfortable for both of you.







Baby cot

Easy to install and detach as per your need, this baby cot has soft vibrations with a music option to help your baby sleep well without interruptions. Afterall, you sleep well when the baby sleeps well.





Baby monitor

Modern parenting also entails getting your child used to sleeping in their own rooms from the very beginning. This baby monitor with a high power camera and microphone ensure that your better-half and you can enjoy your time while your baby sleeps soundly. It has also been proven in various studies that new parents complain of reduced intimacy when their baby arrives. Here’s a solution to begin with.





Try the Ezviz baby monitor if you’re looking for an Alexa-powered device





Baby blanket and bath gown

Skin-friendly, soft and cute designs make this essential for your baby’s shopping. Get this at Prime day deals at an additional discount.





Baby products gift pack

If you have friends or someone in the family with a new baby, here’s a gift pack you could get the new parents to help them in your own way. Take a look:





First Published: Jul 16, 2019 16:37 IST